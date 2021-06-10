Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $62,124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 268,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.