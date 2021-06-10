Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-105.51 million.

NYSE:NEW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 33,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,391. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 million, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.66. Puxin has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

