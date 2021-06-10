PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.27). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 572,216 shares.

PZC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 274.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

