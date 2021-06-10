Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Cut by Piper Sandler

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The RealReal in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

REAL opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,616,048.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,268 shares of company stock valued at $966,889. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

