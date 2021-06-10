Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lifted by Analyst

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Translate Bio in a report released on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

