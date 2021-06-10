Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Issued By Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.57 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

MMX stock opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

