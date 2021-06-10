Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

PNR opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pentair by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pentair by 44,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

