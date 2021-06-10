Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.96. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of C$49.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

