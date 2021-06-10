QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

