QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider David Smith Sells 79,219 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

On Friday, April 9th, David Smith purchased 61 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £200.08 ($261.41).

LON QQ opened at GBX 348.40 ($4.55) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.20 ($4.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

