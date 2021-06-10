Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 44,896 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $181.55 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

