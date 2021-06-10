QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 848,954 shares.The stock last traded at $78.31 and had previously closed at $78.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

