QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.15. The stock had a trading volume of 268,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

