Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.65. 26,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,878,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.