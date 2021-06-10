Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.07 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $29.07 million and approximately $630,089.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00869901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.52 or 0.08582041 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

