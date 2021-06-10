Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

