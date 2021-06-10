Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.93. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 7,474 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 201,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,545 in the last three months. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

