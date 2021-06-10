Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $740.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $656.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.