Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXT. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 26,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

