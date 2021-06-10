Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

