Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $221.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.