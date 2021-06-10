Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NYSE:PK opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

