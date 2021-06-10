Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,699 shares of company stock valued at $606,887. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

