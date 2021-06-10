Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Camden National by 127.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 26.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

