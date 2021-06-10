Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

