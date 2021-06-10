Rally (RLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.63 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Rally has a market capitalization of $97.61 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00179479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00200018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.70 or 0.01292111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.05 or 1.00080612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,977,831 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

