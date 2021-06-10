Rate3 Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 82.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.46 million and $4.06 million worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00890839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.24 or 0.08841250 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.