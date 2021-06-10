Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

RAVN opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

