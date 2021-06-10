Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FM. Cfra boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.42.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.76. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 in the last 90 days.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.