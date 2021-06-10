Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 91.32%.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

