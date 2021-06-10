Raymond James Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$13.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

