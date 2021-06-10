Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.42 million, a P/E ratio of -197.45 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.