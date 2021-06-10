Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

