RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $198.59. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.02. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

