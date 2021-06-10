Reach (LON:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $252.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 31377003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Reach alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.52. The company has a market cap of £806.88 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.