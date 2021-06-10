Refinable Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.81 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and $1.81 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00186045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00201498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.02 or 0.01296384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,749.93 or 0.99873610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.