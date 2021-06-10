Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Boosts Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,641 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries makes up 3.5% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:TR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.