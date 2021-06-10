Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 3,873 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.5% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.97. 10,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

