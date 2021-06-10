Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

COST traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.88. 25,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

