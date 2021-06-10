Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

RELX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,787. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

