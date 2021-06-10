Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
RELX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,787. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
