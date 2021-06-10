ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.
ReneSola stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $35.77.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.