ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.

ReneSola stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

