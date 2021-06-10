Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 9,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,161. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,421 shares of company stock worth $915,039. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

