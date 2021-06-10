Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 190.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $120,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE RSG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.