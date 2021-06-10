Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the business services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

