Research Analysts Set Expectations for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKR. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $65,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $15,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

