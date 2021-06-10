Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

