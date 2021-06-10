Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
NYSE RPAI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
