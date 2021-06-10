REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $19.41

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $18.51. REV Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 2,639 shares traded.

REVG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

