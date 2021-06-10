Reviewing Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Smith & Wesson Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 14.06 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,345.91 Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.67 -$61.23 million $0.82 25.96

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. Smith & Wesson Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% Smith & Wesson Brands 9.52% 62.71% 36.83%

Volatility and Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Axon Enterprise and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $176.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

