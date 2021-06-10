Reviewing Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.33, indicating that its stock price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lombard Medical and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.36%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -385.73% -31.62% -29.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $7.30 million 51.56 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -14.80

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

