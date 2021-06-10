Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 6,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 300,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $862.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revlon by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
