Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 6,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 300,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $862.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revlon by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.